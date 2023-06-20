Heavy rain likely to batter Kerala, yellow alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speed reaching upto 40 kmph will batter Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod within next three hours, predicted India Meteorological Department.

As per the alert, isolated places across the state will continue to receive heavy rainfall till Thursday.



Meanwhile, IMD has sounded a yellow alert for nine districts- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday. Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts within 24 hours.

Fisherfolk are advised not to venture into the sea in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coast from Tuesday to Saturday (June 20-24).

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along & off Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea from June 20 to 24,” reads the IMD alert.

The monsoon hit the Indian mainland on June 8, with the IMD declaring onset over Kerala a week after the usual date of June 1. The IMD had earlier predicted a delay of four days in the monsoon onset over Kerala. However, Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea delayed it further.

At the same time, IMD has forecast below-average rains for June, with the monsoon expected to pick up in July, August and September. However, for the entire four-month season, the IMD has predicted an average amount of rainfall despite the formation of a possible El Nino weather phenomenon.