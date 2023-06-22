Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to cull stray dogs suffering from serious illness and injuries. The decision was taken in a meeting headed by local self-government minister M B Rajesh.



Rajesh told the press that mercy killing will be permitted for dogs that are in critical condition. He noted that the state is going through a crisis as the stray dog menace is increasing day by day.

“A decision to check stray dog menace will be taken only within the constraints of the laws and court orders in force. Animal husbandry department will summon a meeting of animal lovers and seek their support for ABC centres,” said the minister.

He pointed out that the Animal Birth Control rules should be amended to take effective measures for curbing the stray dog issue. The government is planning to seek the court's attention for culling the ferocious amongst the strays.

At present, a total of 20 ABC centres are operational in the state, he said.

"Twenty-five more such centres will be operational soon. The number of mobile ABC centres will also be increased," the minister said.

A decision was also taken during the meeting to open ABC centres on the premises of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries where adequate space is available.

Enforcement drives would be strengthened in areas where slaughterhouse waste is found to be dumped, he added.

Criticising the existing ABC rules, the LSGD minister said they were not adequate to regulate the inordinate increase in the number of stray dogs.

"I don't know who have compiled these rules. It was written in such a way that the birth control of stray dogs should not be implemented," he said.

He urged union ministers from the state to take initiatives to amend the existing 'impractical' rules.

A boy with disabilities was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in northern Kannur district recently. The shocking incident brought the stray dog issue back into focus in the state.



The meeting assumed greater significance in the wake of a 65-year old woman suffering critical injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in northern Kasaragod district on Tuesday.

A stray dog, which went on a biting spree and attacked several persons in Vaikom in Kottayam district, was found to be infected with rabies on Thursday. The dog was found dead this morning, local residents said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Kerala government on a plea seeking permission to euthanise 'suspected rabid' and 'extremely dangerous' stray dogs in the Kannur district.

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice M M Sundresh issued a notice to Kerala and directed it to file a reply by July 7.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the district panchayat of Kannur raising the issue of stray dog attacks and mentioned the death of an 11-year-old boy in such an attack in the district this month.

