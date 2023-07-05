Three lives lost as heavy rain batters Kerala, orange alert in 12 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Three rain-related casualties were reported in Palakkad's Vadakkancherry, Arippalam in Thrissur and Adoor in Pathnamthitta on Tuesday as heavy rain continued to batter Kerala.

One person was reported missing from Iruvanjipuzha in Kozhikode.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the rough weather will continue in the sate till Saturday. An orange alert has been declared all districts except Kollam and Thiruvanthapuram. A yellow alert was sounded in Kollam.

Holidays

Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in six districts of Kerala on Wednesday in the view of heavy rain.

In Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur and Kannur, the district collectors have announced holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges.

In Kasaragod district, the Collector has announced holiday only for schools. Meanwhile, in Pathanamthitta district, the collector has declared holiday for schools that have been turned into temporary relief camps.

Widespread destruction

Incessant heavy rain battered several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, uprooting trees, damaging houses, and causing waterlogging.

Coastal areas of the state braced the brunt of sea fury with sea water entering low-lying areas. High-range areas of the state were put on high alert with Idukki issuing a ban on night-time travel.

Incidents of uprooting of trees were reported in Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kottayam and Ernakulam. The falling of trees due to strong wind damaged homes in many places and caused traffic blocks on the Kollam-Shenkottai route and Palarivattom in Kochi. Traffic was restored after roads were cleared of logs.

Punalur-Kollam, Kollam-Punalur Memu train services were suspended for the day after a tree fell on the track.

A 100-year-old tree was uprooted near Peringavu Madurai Hotel on Thrissur-Shoranur National Highway and snapped electric lines in the area.

At Wadakkanchery in Palakkad, 55-year-old Thangamani died after a coconut tree fell on her.

Sea attack

The heavy rain also resulted in water levels rising in many rivers in central Kerala.

As the water level in the river Pamba rose, hundreds of families from a tribal colony got stranded in Kurumbanmuzhi in Pathanamthitta district.

Meenachil River also surged, causing concern for people living in many areas of Kottayam district.

Kochi witnessed water logging, in many places, including at the KSRTC bus stand.

Coastal areas were put on high alert following rough seas and strong winds. Huge waves and surging sea levels triggered anxiety among coastal dwellers in Nayarambalam and Njarakkal in the Ernakulam district.

Chellanam, Puthenthodu, Cheriyakadavu, and Kannammali areas in the district also faced sea attacks.

Some fishermen had a narrow escape in Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram district after their boat capsized following bad weather.

In Malappuram, the coastal areas of Ponnani taluk witnessed heavy sea erosion following incessant rain.

The district administration has started a camp in the MES HS School at Ponnani to house those families facing threats from rising sea levels. So far, 66 people belonging to 16 families, have been shifted to relief camps.

Ponnani Light House, Marakkadavu, Murinjazhi, Aliyar Palli, Mylanjikadu, Putho Ponnani Abu Huraira Mosque premises, Veliyangodu Thannithura, Pathumuri in Ponnani taluk and Ajmir in Perumpadappu panchayat suffered heavily in the sea erosion.

The coastal roads have been submerged in the water since the evening.

The Orange alert in the district has been extended until Thursday and the district authorities have warned the public to take safety measures against flash floods and soil erosion.

The Disaster Management Committee has asked police to take measures to restrict travel to the areas where soil erosion possibilities are high and on the ghat roads.

A 26-member National Disaster Response Force has been camping at Nilambur to respond to emergencies.