KWA cuts water supply to Edathua police station over non-payment of bill

Alappuzha: Close on the heels of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) snapping the power supply to the Motor Vehicles Department office in Kalpetta, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has cut the water supply to the police station in Edathua over non-payment of bill.



KWA workers disconnected the water supply around noon on Friday despite the station house officer requesting an extension of time to make the payment.

“The outstanding dues amount to Rs 85,000. The KWA officials were not willing to give more time and cut the supply. It has severely affected the personnel and public who arrive at the station. Now there is no water for drinking and sanitation purposes,” said an official.

There are 33 personnel, including women cops, at the Edathua police station. Edathua is among the worst-hit areas of the recent flash floods in Kuttanad. The region is facing a drinking water crisis too, the official pointed out.

“The amount is yet to be sanctioned from headquarters. I’ve written a letter requesting to sanction and allot the money on a war footing,” said police inspector Ananda Babu K B, who is the station house officer.

Government departments are not showing leniency to each other and often resort to strict action of late.

Last month, the electricity board disconnected the power supply to the Enforcement RTO office at Wayanad over an outstanding bill of Rs 11,000. The instance was seen as a retaliatory measure after the Motor Vehicle Department issued a ticket of Rs 20,500 to an electricity board vehicle in Wayanad found carrying a hook-like contraption on top used to clear overhanging branches and so on during monsoons, which amounted to a traffic violation.