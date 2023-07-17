Heavy downpour likely in Kerala, yellow alert in 4 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain is likely to batter Kerala in the next five days, predicted India Meterological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been sounded for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod from Tuesday to Friday.

Along with the three districts, Ernakulam is also placed under yellow alert on Tuesday.



Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.

Yellow alert in districts

July 19- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 20- Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 21- Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Kerala coast from July 18 to 21. Gusty winds speed reaching 40 to 55 km is expected in Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts during this period.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc acros the state two weeks ago. Floods and sea incursion triggered by the rains left thousands displaced.