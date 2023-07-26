Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the range of 7 to 11 cm at isolated places in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

A low pressure area formed above the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been declared in eight districts on Wednesday including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert has also been sounded in five districts for Thursday-Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that there is a possibility of high waves of 2.5 to 2.9 meters along Kerala coast (from Vizhinjam to Kasargod) till 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from Kerala-Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till July 28 due to rough seas and high waves.

The Kerala government has opened 33 relief camps across the state. Currently, 302 people have been shifted to these camps.