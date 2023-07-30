Thiruvananthapuram: Current Intelligence chief T K Vinod Kumar has been promoted as DGP and appointed as the director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, while ADGP Manoj Abraham has been appointed as head of Intelligence in the latest round of shuffle in Kerala Police.



ADGP Vinod Kumar has been elevated to the rank of DGP as DGP Tomin J Thachankari is retiring on July 31.

Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services K Padmakumar has been named the Fire Force chief.

Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman will now be IG North Region. A Akbar is the new Kochi City Police Commissioner.

M R Ajith Kumar, in charge of law and order, has been given additional charge of Armed Police Battalion.

Balram Kumar Upadhyaya will be the new Director General of Prisons. Putta Vimaladitya has been posted as DIG, Anti-Terrorism Squad.