Argument over price of liquor: Youth vandalise Thrissur bar, 2 arrested

Thrissur: A bar was vandalised after an argument broke out over the price of liquor served in Thrissur. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Fort Gate Bar in Kottapadi.

Two youths -- Abhishek and Srihari, both natives of Iringapuram -- were arrested, police said.

As per reports, four persons, including the accused, reached the bar and demanded they be served liquor at Rs 100 per peg. The bar charges Rs 140 per peg.

Following an argument with the staff, the group left the place and returned with iron rods and wooden sticks and smashed the windows of the bar.

The accused assaulted the manager who tried to intervene. Two bar staff were also injured.

As per the complaint by the bar owner, he incurred a loss of Rs 2 lakh due to the incident.