Kochi: The Supreme Court granted eight more months to conclude the trial of the 2017 actress attack case in which actor Dileep is an accused.

The apex court issued the order on Friday while considering the plea of the principal sessions court in Ernakulam.



In the plea, the trial court argued that eight months are required to complete the hearing of witnesses in the case.

Hearing of the magistrate who recorded the statement of key witnesses, three lab experts and three investigation officials are yet to be completed, reads the report filed by trial court judge Honey M Varghese.

The apex court also directed the trial court to complete the trial immediately.

Meanwhile, actor Dileep's counsel who appeared before the SC argued that the prosecution is trying to delay the trial and requested the court to conclude it soon.

Earlier in July, actor Dileep approached the Kerala High Court alleging that an attempt is being made to prolong the trial in the actress attack case. He claimed that his life has been ruined because of the protracted trial.

The famous Malayalam actress in South India was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car by a gang in Kochi on February 17, 2017. The perpetrators also filmed the assault. Actor Dileep was arrested and jailed for nearly six months for his alleged links with the gang.

The trial of the case was interrupted in 2022 when director Balachandra Kumar came up with serious allegations against Dileep. He claimed that he met actress attack case prime accused Pulsar Suni at Dileep's residence in 2016.