Husband's lady friend impersonates nurse, stabs new mom with empty syringe at Thiruvalla

A young woman, who impersonated a nurse and tried to kill her friend's wife, was arrested on Friday at Thiruvalla.

The accused Anusha (25), a native of Kayamkulam, had attacked Pullukulangara native Sneha (25), a new mom, at a private hospital at Parumala near Thiruvalla.

Anusha, who is a pharmacist, was restrained by the hospital staff and later taken into custody by the Pulikeezhu Police.

The police said that Anusha is a friend of Sneha's husband Arun. The reason for the attack in yet to be clear.

Sneha was admitted to the hospital last week. She delivered the other day and was discharged on Thursday.

However, as the baby required neonatal care, Sneha and her mother stayed back. By 5pm, a nurse came to the room to administer an injection.

According to reports, even as Sneha and her mother enquired about the need for further medication as she was already discharged, the intruder forcibly grabbed her hand and stabbed with a syringe.

It is alleged that the syringe was empty and the accused was trying to inject air, which is considered harmful.

