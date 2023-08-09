UCC, Gyanvapi polarising agendas to cover up price rise, corruption: Muslim Personal Board

Kozhikode: Uniform civil code is a polarising agenda of the Union government and all sections of society should see through the agenda of the Sangh Parivar, said All India Muslim Personal Board spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Illyas.

He was speaking at a conference organised by the Muslim Personal Board in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

The NGO is organising conferences of Muslim organisations in various states against the proposed uniform civil code (UCC). "The board adopted an approach of bringing together all sections of society on UCC," he said. As part of that, the board organised meetings of leaders of different religions, he said.

Illyas said the main task of the Muslim Personal Board was to protect the personal laws, to convince the believers of the necessity of Shariat, and to strengthen relations with various communities.

The government was bringing out polarising agendas to also cover up issues such as price rises and corruption. "But they moved to Gyanvapi (Mosque) because UCC was not making the desired impact," he said.

Personal Board executive member Hafil Abdul Shukur Qasimi, board convenor Bahauddin Muhammad Nadvi and others attended the meeting.

IUML's general secretary P M A Salaam, Ummer Faizi Mukkam, Secretary of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, Nasar Faizy Koodathai of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, leaders of organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Samastha Education Board, Kerala Muslim Jamaath, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Markazu Da'wa, Aalami Rabita Adab-e-Islami, and Mufakkirul Islam Foundation took part in the meeting.