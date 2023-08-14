10 Kerala cops to be awarded President's police medals on Independence day

New Delhi: On the eve of Independence Day, the Centre announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces.

Superintendent of Police R Mahesh from Kerala Police and CISF Inspector Benny Varghese will receive the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

In addition, the President's Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to 9 officials from Kerala Police: Soni Oommen Koshy (Addtl SP, Kollam), CR Santosh (DySP, Chalakudy), GR Ajeesh (Inspector, Thiruvananthapuram), R Jayashankar (ASI, Thiruvananthapuram) ), S. Sreekumar (SI, Thiruvananthapuram), N. Ganesh Kumar (Inspector, Armed Police, Thiruvananthapuram), PK Satyan (SI, Cyber Cell, Kozhikode Rural), NS Rajagopal (SI, Armed Police, Thiruvananthapuram), M. Baiju Paulus (SHO, Ernakulam).

954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry

According to the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

The lone PPMG medal has been announced for CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh. This is his second gallantry medal in service.

The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) has been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24).

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.