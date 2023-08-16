Tirur SI transferred for allegedly manhandling Vettom panchayat president

Malappuram: A Sub-Inspector on probation at the Tirur Police Station was transferred following an alleged scuffle with the president of the Vettom grama panchayat in Malappuram.

SI Vibin has been transferred to the Malappuram Armed Reserve camp. He is accused of manhandling and verbally abusing the panchayat president, Noushad Nellancherry. Tirur Station House Officer MJ Jejo said a department-level inquiry will be conducted.

The inspector also allegedly misbehaved with CPM district secretariat member E Jayan and Tirur Block Panchayat President U Sainudheen.

Nellancherry, who had won as an independent candidate with the backing of CPM, said the issued began with a property dispute in his ward.

“Both families were asked to report at the police station on Wednesday. I asked the SI to change the timing of the meeting from morning ten to evening for the convenience of the family constructing the house. The SI agreed to it. But on Wednesday morning, he called the family and shouted at them for not being present at the station. So, I enquired, but he shouted at me and abused me. Then I went to the station, but behaved arrogantly and beat me in the station compound. He asked to move my vehicle from the station compound,” Nellancherry said. He has yet to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, CPM workers staged a protest in front of the station and raised the issue with the higher-ups, which allegedly led to the transfer of the inspector.