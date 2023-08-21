Service charges at Akshaya centres likely to go up soon

Thiruvananthapuram: The electronic services (e-services) extended by the Kerala Government through the dedicated Akshaya centres could be hiked. The current rates for different government services which were fixed five years ago are being reviewed.

The Centre for Management Development (CMD) has been entrusted with the responsibility of studying the issue and submitting a report. It is likely to submit its report to the government this month.

Earlier, the Akshaya Directorate had demanded that there should be an increase of 50% in the charges. The government rejected the report, stating that the proposal required further study.

Following this, the government has decided to issue an order increasing the existing fees and fixing charges for services for which the rates have not been decided yet.

The service charges at Akshaya centres were increased last in 2018. The government had promised to increase the rates after two years, but it was not done.