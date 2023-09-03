Heavy rains lash in Pathanamthitta; shutters of Moozhiyar dam may be opened soon

Pathanamthitta: Torrential rains battered the eastern forest regions of Pathanamthitta on Sunday, triggering landslips at multiple places as the shutters of Maniyar Dam have been opened.

Areas such as Gurunadanmannu and Mundanpara belts continued to receive heavy rains as water gushed down the swollen Mundanpara stream which threatened to overflow its banks. It’s suspected that a landslip has occurred in the interior forest, as the authorities are finding it difficult to spot the exact location with the dusk setting in.

The intense rains resulted in landslides at Pullolipaddi and several other areas along the Seethakuzhi-Mundanpara route. Traffic came to a halt at Pullolipaddi. The vehicles were later diverted via the road through the other bank of the stream.

The water level in the Pampa and Kakkad rivers continued to rise steadily as authorities sounded an alarm, warning that the shutters of the Moozhiyar dam may be again opened any time. Three shutters of the dam, the reservoir of the Kakkad hydroelectric project, were opened the other day following heavy rains.

The entry to Gavi has been temporarily suspended in view of the landslide threat. The Met agency has predicted moderate to heavy rains to last for another five days.