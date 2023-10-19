Nexus with sand mafia: Nearly 17 cops face action in Ernakulam

Kochi: Mass action has been initiated against nearly 17 police officials in Ernakulam Rural Police after their “big nexus” with the sand mafia came to light the other day.



Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar took disciplinary action against 17 officials, suspending seven of them and transferring the other 10. It is learnt that action will be taken against two more officials in the coming days.

The details in this regard tumbled out when the authorities inspected the mobile phone of a person linked to the sand mafia who was nabbed the other day. The probe revealed that police officials in different stations in Ernakulam Rural have close links with persons belonging to the sand mining mafia.

The action has been initiated against officials, including ASIs, CPOs, and drivers in the Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Kodanad, Ayyampuzha, Kalady, Kunnathunad, and Kalamassery DHQ stations. The suspended cops include Kuruppampady ASI V M Ali, Angamaly ASI Manson T Thomas, Kalamassery DHQ driver T E Ansar, P M Sinaj of Aluva SP office, and CPOs in Perumbavoor police station Jeemon K Pillai, T S Aneesh, and K V Shiju.

Perumbavoor SCPO N K Shyjan Kumar and Ayyampuzha CPO E M Rajesh have been transferred to Njarakkal while Kodanad CPO Sivadasan Kartha, Kalady SCPO P K Shaji, and Perumbavoor SCPO N M Salim were transferred to Munambam.

Kunnathunadu CPO Eldho Paul and Kalady SCPO Hameed, have been transferred to Varapuzha. I M Ibrahim, the CPO at Kalamassery DHQ Camp, has been transferred to Puthenvelikkara. The drivers in the DHQ camp at Kalamassery, Eldhose Thomas and Sudeesh Kumar, have been transferred to Njarakkal and Munambam, respectively.

The action has been initiated based on the tip-off received by the Perumbavoor inspector during night patrolling, which he conveyed to Rural SP Vivek Kumar.