Aadhaar details can be modified even after December 14, says UIDAI

Kochi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has informed that December 14 is not the last date to make changes in the address and other details in Aadhaar.

Akshaya centres in Kerala, which provide various online services, have been witnessing a huge rush of people who sought to change their Aadhaar details, believing that December 14 was the deadline for the purpose. This has affected other work at the Akshaya centres.

In its statement, UIDAI clarified that December 14 is the last date for availing of this service free of charge on the 'My Aadhaar' portal.

Akshaya centres will continue to offer Aadhaar services at a fee of Rs 50. Meanwhile, UIDAI's statement does not mention whether changes would apply for Aadhaar modifications on the My Aadhaar portal after December 14.