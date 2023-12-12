7 SFI activists booked under six charges; slap IPC Sec 124 on Guv direction

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cantonment police on Tuesday registered a case against seven SFI workers who allegedly obstructed and attacked the Governor's car. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 283 and 353. IPC Section 124 was charged on the instruction of the Governor.

Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) covers assaulting the President or Governor with the intent to force or stop them from exercising their lawful powers. The punishment for this offence includes seven years in prison and a fine. Talking to the media in the morning, Arif Mohammed Khan said: "If an attack takes place on the President or the Governor, a case has to be registered under Section 124 of the IPC."

While Section 143 deals with the punishment for unlawful assembly, which includes imprisonment of up to six months and a fine, Section 147 deals with the punishment for rioting, which includes imprisonment for up to two years and a fine. Under IPC 353, anyone who assaults or uses criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duty can be sentenced to imprisonment of up to two years and a fine. This is a non-bailable offence.

The accused are Yadhukrishnan, Ashique Pradeep, Ashish R G, Dileep, Ryan, Aman Gafoor and Rino Stephen. According to the FIR, the Governor was obstructed by seven SFI workers and 10 other identifiable people under the leadership of the SFI district committee violating the law that no processions or demonstrations should be held on public roads.

The FIR also states that the accused obstructed the vehicle of the Governor, waved a black cloth, obstructed traffic and deterred a police officer from performing his duty.