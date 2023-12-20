Rare bond: Muslim duo lit funeral pyre of Hindu 'brother'

Changaramkulam (Malappuram): A heart-warming scene unfolded during the funeral of Rajan (62) from Vithanassery village near Nenmara in Palakkad on Tuesday.

Alimon and Mohammad Rishan, in a poignant display of love, jointly lit Rajan's funeral pyre. The entire village came together, transcending religious boundaries, to participate in the ritual.

Even after the flames subsided, the enduring message of communal harmony and brotherly love continued to shine bright. The people of Naranipuzha wrote a new chapter in love at the public cremation ground at Kuttikkad, Ponnani.

It all began four decades ago when Rajan, facing hardships, approached Kannumpath Valappil Mohammad, then a panchayat member of Nannamukku, seeking money to buy food. Realising that Rajan had nowhere to go, Mohammad not only provided financial help but also took him into his home, raising him as his own son. He became an integral part of the family.

Following Mohammad's passing, Rajan continued to live with his son, Alimon. Having lost his parents earlier, Rajan lost all ties with his native village after his uncle also passed away.

Rajan experienced chest pain on Monday night, and although he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

Alimon decided to conduct the final journey for his beloved brother in accordance with the latter’s religious tradition. The body was brought home and laid on a mat on the veranda. Under the guidance of local residents A Surendran and M S Kunjunni, the traditional lamp was lit, incense sticks, a small measure of rice, paddy in a brass vessel, and 'thechi' and basil flowers were placed beside the body in accordance with the Hindu tradition. The entire community gathered to bid farewell to Rajan and offer consolation to the grieving Alimon.

Before the body was taken for cremation, Alimon, a former member of the Perumpadappu block panchayat, and his nephew Mohammad Rishan paid their final tributes. Alimon and Rishan jointly lit the funeral pyre at the cremation ground at Kuttikkad.