Binoy Viswam to continue as CPI state secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: Binoy Viswam will continue as the state secretary of the CPI after no other names emerged in contention during the state executive meeting. The party's state council meeting on Thursday will formally elect the new secretary. He was was made acting secretary immediately after the death of Kanam Rajendran.

However, a section of CPI members are not happy with Viswam's appointment. Senior leader K E Ismail has openly stated the appointment was in violation of party norms and that there was no urgent need to give the interim charge to Viswam. He also said that the new secretary is to be formally elected by the state council meeting.

On the day of Kanam's funeral, CPI's state executive committee convened an urgent meeting in Kottayam and gave Viswam the charge of state secretary. Party general secretary D Raja took the initiative. Though some leaders, including national executive committee member K Prakash Babu, asked whether there was a need for a hasty appointment, the majority backed Viswam.

Kanam's earlier letter to the central leadership recommending Viswam to take up the responsibility while he was on leave made his ascension easier.