Petrol pumps across Kerala to go on a strike from Sunday 8 pm to Monday 6 am

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol pump owners statewide have decided to temporarily cease operations from 8 pm on Sunday until 6 am on Monday, protesting the "alarming rise" in criminal attacks against pumps.

If the government fails to take any proactive measures, approximately 2000 filling stations across the state will operate only until 10 pm, starting on March 10, warned the representatives of the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders.

Citing an increase in instances of vandalism and robbery attempts, the association urged authorities to take similar actions as the legislation enacted to ensure the safety of hospital staff following attacks on hospitals.

Although the government and various central agencies have directed petrol pump operators not to dispense petrol in plastic bottles, issues persist as people arrive at the pumps during the night with plastic bottles.

Meanwhile, as petrol pump owners plan to shut down operations on December 31 night, the 14 ‘Yatra Fuels’ outlets owned by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will continue functioning round the clock, the authorities informed. These outlets are available at East Fort, Vikas Bhavan, Kilimanoor, Chadayamangalam, Ponkunnam, Cherthala, Mavelikkara, Munnar, Muvattupuzha, Paravur, Chalakudi, Thrissur, Guruvayur, and Kozhikode.