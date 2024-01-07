Farmer dies by suicide in Kannur

Kannur: A 63-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly died by suicide at Pathanpara in Naduvil Panchayat in Kannur on Sunday.

Jose was found hanging in the premises of his house in the morning. According to his family, Jose had availed a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a society for banana cultivation. He had also borrowed from individuals

However, he suffered heavy losses last year and was depressed after failing to repay the loan, said the family.

Jose reportedly visited the society in the morning and promised to repay the loan immediately. He allegedly told the employees of the society to not call him again over the arrears. He hanged himself after returning home, said the family.

Jose lived on 10 cents and had taken a land on lease for banana cultivation. A case has been registered.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)

