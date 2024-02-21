‘Come to Thrissur town without uniform, we will definitely beat you,' KSU leader tells cops

Thrissur: A week-old video in which KSU Thrissur district president Gokul Guruvayur is seen challenging the Thrissur city police has gone viral.

Addressing a rally of KSU activists in Thrissur on February 15, Gokul said the policemen who beat up the members of the student union would be dealt with in a similar fashion. The cops, he said, were acting tough with KSU only to appease SFI activists of the Thrissur Government Law College.



Last week saw a series of altercations between the two students’ organisations and the Thrissur City Police had to intervene to keep tempers under control.

“This is to all the police here including the ACP of Thrissur, who come to the Law College to beat up KSU workers to appease the SFI. Pinarayi Vijayan will not rule forever. Pinarayi Vijayan will not be the Chief Minister of Kerala forever. The regime will change. We exercise restraint only out of respect for your uniform. If you come to Thrissur town without your fatigue, we will definitely beat you up; there isn’t any doubt about it,” he is seen warning the ops who themselves were taking video of the protest.

Gokul can also be seen naming CPO Sivaprasad during his speech. “I’m telling this to all the policemen including CPO Sivaprasad. He hit the KSU workers for no reason. We have noted you down Sivaprasad; we will meet you in the streets,” he is heard saying in the video.

Police sources said they have noticed the video clip going viral on Wednesday and would take appropriate legal action soon.