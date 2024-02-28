Gas leak on TVM-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express; train starts from Aluva after brief halt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 28, 2024 09:41 AM IST Updated: February 28, 2024 10:11 AM IST
Smoke arises inside Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express. Photo: Manorama

Aluva: The Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express experienced a gas leak with smoke in the C5 coach of the train on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between Kalamassery and Aluva stations forcing the train to hit the brakes at an unscheduled stop at Aluva.

Preliminary findings suggest the air conditioning system may be the source of the gas leak. The passengers did not face any physical difficulties as they were shifted from C5 to another coach immediately. The train commenced journey from Aluva at 9.20am after the problem was resolved. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA