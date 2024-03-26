2 Malayali men stuck in Russia-Ukraine warfront to reach Kerala this week

Thiruvananthapuram: Two Malayali youths who were trapped in Russia-Ukraine warfront will be repatriated to Kerala soon, reported Manorama News. Sources close to the External Affairs Ministry hinted that two Thiruvananthapuram natives Prince Sebastian and David Muthappam will fly to their home within three days.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to the central government seeking help to repatriate the youths after Manorama News broadcasted a series on the pathetic condition of the youths who fell prey to a human trafficking racket and got trapped in the war zone.



Both reportedly suffered severe injuries in the Russia-Ukraine war. According to reports, the Indian Embassy will issue temporary travel documents to the duo.

Prince reached the Indian embassy in Moscow on Tuesday to collect the documents, said his father.

It is reported that the agent who took the youths to Russia allegedly confiscated their passports. A few days ago, Union Minister V Muraleedharan visited the families of the men who got stuck in Russia.

Prince had flown to Russia along with his cousins Vineeth and Tinu on January 3. It is learnt that Vineeth and Tinu who are still working with the Russian army will be repatriated soon.

According to the families of the three men, they were taken to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a huge salary of Rs 2.5 lakh and on reaching there, their passports and mobile phones were taken away. Thereafter, they were forced to fight for the Russian forces in Ukraine, they had alleged.

As per the data received by the central government, over 20 Indians have fallen prey to this human trafficking network that duped young men with false job promises. CBI has registered a case after dismantling this network following the deaths of two Indians in the Russia-Ukraine war. Multiple visa consultancy firms and agencies were booked in this case.