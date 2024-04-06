Muvattupuzha lynching: Ashok Das a YouTuber; confidential statements of 2 women recorded

Kochi: Ashok Das, the 26-year-old Arunachal Pradesh native, who was tragically killed in a mob attack in Muvattupuzha was also a YouTuber. Known as 'MC Munnu' on YouTube, Das had uploaded his latest video titled 'Lost of time' just 11 days prior to the incident. Since the news of his demise surfaced, heartfelt tributes have flooded the comments section of his videos. All of Das's content was in Hindi.



The ordeal unfolded on Thursday night at Valakom. Das had visited the residence of his former woman colleague, who worked at a hotel in Valakom. Another female acquaintance, pursuing a degree in LLB, also stayed with her.

According to police, Das consumed liquor after arriving at their residence. Subsequently, Das's friend left for the hotel, returning around half past seven upon hearing distress calls from the woman remaining at the house. The latter had locked herself in the bathroom.

According to reports, Ashok was caught by a mob and interrogated after he caused a commotion at the residence. The gang tied the man to a pole and brutally manhandled him. Though police rushed him to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries sustained to his chest and head. Post-mortem findings attributed his demise to blunt force trauma inflicted on his head and chest.

Both women have provided confidential statements before a magistrate, aiding the ongoing investigation. CCTV footage from the vicinity has been secured by authorities for further scrutiny.

The suspects have allegedly confessed to their involvement. The police have filed charges of gang assault and murder, implicating three family members and a former panchayat member in the incident.