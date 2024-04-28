Now, BJP miffed at state leaders for making secret discussions public

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP central leadership is miffed at the state leaders for making the party's secret discussions with other political leaders public. It is learnt that senior leader Prakash Javadekar, who is also in charge of Kerala, has aired his displeasure to other state leaders.



While LDF convener EP Jayarajan openly admitted he had met Javadekar at his son's flat in Thiruvananthapuram, the former Union minister refused to confirm it. He side-stepped the questions by claiming that he had met many leaders in Kerala.

Many in BJP leadership believe that the 'Jayarajan incident' (where the details of the secret meeting were leaked) would dissuade many other leaders who had begun initial parleys before joining the saffron camp.

BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran was the first to make public the details of the discussion between Jayarajan and Javadekar.

After the flurry of statements on the polling day on April 26, Jayarajan has stayed away from replying to reporter's queries. He refused to respond to the media's questions on Saturday. Apart from attending a wedding ceremony at Thalipparamba, he did not attend any other event on the day.

