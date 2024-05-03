Police officer found dead inside house in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: On Friday, a police officer was found inside his residence in Alappuzha. The deceased has been identified as Shyam Ghosh (35), the son of Karthikeyan from Ottappana, Thottappally. Shyam Ghosh was an officer at the AR Camp in Alappuzha. He had joined the police service two years ago and had been on a long leave after separating from his partner. The body is currently at the mortuary in Medical College, Vandanam.

The father, Karthikeyan, found Shyam lying foaming at the mouth when he checked on him Friday morning. Though rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. Shyam had been on medication for liver disease for some time. It is believed that Shyam died from an overdose of his medication.

According to last year's report by the Intelligence Department approximately 30 police personnel commit suicide in the state every year following work pressure and mental stress. Additionally, around 100 police officers opt for voluntary retirement for similar reasons during the period. The main factors identified include staff shortages, high work pressure, and long working hours.