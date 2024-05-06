Anti-Terror Squad raids Aluva residence, 4 guns seized

Kochi: Four guns were seized in a coordinated operation conducted by the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Alangad Police Station near Aluva on Monday.

The raid, carried out in collaboration with the Aluva West Police and the SP's Special Squad, was based on intelligence received by the ATS. Inspection was conducted at four residences in the area.



The guns were confiscated from the residence of Riyaz, who is suspected to be associated with a notorious gang leader in the region. Among the seized items were two revolvers, two pistols, and two knives.

Additionally, Rs 9 lakh in cash were recovered from Riyaz's residence. Riyaz, who had been under police surveillance for an extended period, was taken into custody for questioning.