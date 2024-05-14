Two men assault couple for not letting their bike pass in Kollam

Kollam: A couple was brutally assaulted by two men after they accused the former of not letting their motorcycle pass at Edamulackal here. The duo beat up Ashique Hussain and his wife who had reached an under-construction house with water in their vehicle. The incident happened on May 12.

The couple had parked their vehicle on the roadside when Thumbikunnu natives Shanavas and Riyas, who arrived on a bike, argued with them saying there was no space for their two-wheeler to pass. The quarrel turned physical and Shanavas and Riyas hit them with a wooden stick.

Annie, of Panachivila, who tried to intervene and stop the scuffle, was also assaulted. She had come to the construction site with lunch. The footage of Shanavas and Riyas assaulting the couple has gone viral on social media.

Shanavas is an accused in the case of murdering his wife. According to people in the area, Shanavas and Riyas have a criminal background. The couple are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Once the video went viral, police launched an investigation into the incident.