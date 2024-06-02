Monsoon intensifies in Kerala, orange alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to receive widespread rain till June 5 as monsoon intensifies in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. It has forecast heavy rainfall in northern districts today, with isolated thunderstorms likely in southern Kerala on June 2 and 3.

An orange alert was issued for Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, while Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod are on yellow alert. An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

A cyclonic circulation is present in the Southeast Arabian Sea near south Kerala, and a high-level cyclonic trough has formed over Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Center has also warned of wind speeds reaching up to 55 km/h today in the state.

Kottayam recorded the highest rainfall on the first day of the monsoon, with 80.2 mm, which is 537 per cent above the average for the district.