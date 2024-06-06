Swapna Suresh appears before court in defamation case

Kannur: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, on Thursday appeared before the Talipparamba First Class Magistrate Court in a defamation suit filed by CPM State Secretary M V Govindan.

The court granted her bail and it will consider the case on June 25. The court had issued an arrest warrant following the continuous absence of Swapna from appearing in the court.

Govindan filed the case following the allegation made by Swapna on Facebook Live that the CPM veteran offered Rs 30 crore to take back the allegations levelled against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the gold smuggling case.

She also alleged she was threatened with her life if she did not withdraw the allegations. Swapna claimed a Kannur native Vijesh Pillai, acting on behalf of Govindan, approached her with the deal.

In his plea, Govindan has sought Rs 1 crore as damages. He also wanted Swapna to withdraw the allegations. Vijesh also denied the charges. The suit defamation suit was filed a year ago.