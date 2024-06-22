All 3 accused taken into custody in Valanchery gang rape case

Malappuram: Police on Saturday took the third accused into custody in the Valanchery gang rape case. The other two accused – Sunil Kumar (34) and Thamithodi Sasi (37), of Peedikapadi in Valanchery – were nabbed on Friday. The third accused Prakasan was taken into custody from Palakkad after he fled Valanchery on learning the other accused had been caught.

Malappuram police had registered a case of gang rape on the complaint of a woman, who said she was sexually assaulted by three persons who broke into the house. The incident happened on June 16 when the complainant was staying at a relative's home. She told her friends about the incident before accompanying them to the police station.

The woman is currently under treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Tirur DySP P P Shamsu is leading the investigation. Police said the accused's arrest will be registered after interrogation.