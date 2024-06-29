E-Bull Jet YouTubers' vehicle collides with car in Palakkad; 3 injured

Palakkad: Popular YouTube vloggers Libin and Ebin, known for their channel E-Bull Jet, crashed their vehicle into a car on Saturday, injuring three people. The accident occurred near Allikulam, Cherpulassery. Six people, including a toddler, were in the car at the time of the accident. They were subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The incident occurred as the E-Bull Jet brothers were travelling from Cherpulassery to Palakkad, and the collision involved a car coming from the opposite direction.

Earlier, controversy arose when alterations were made to E-Bull Jet's vehicle. It was subsequently impounded by the Motor Vehicle Department.