Malappuram: A Class 10 student died of jaundice on Sunday at Chelupadam in Chelembra panchayat. The deceased, Dilsha Sherin (15), daughter of Pulikkal Abdul Saleem and Hayarunnisa, was a student at Vaidyarangadi Higher Secondary School.

Hepatitis cases are high in the Vallikkunnu region of Malappuram district. The outbreak has been traced to a marriage function held in the panchayat, which was attended by around 1,000 people.