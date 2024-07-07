3 including migrant worker held with drugs in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2024 09:17 PM IST
Jashir, Mubashir, Biswajit. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: In a crackdown on drug trafficking in the district, the cops arrested three people in two separate cases on Sunday. In Guruvayur, two individuals were caught with synthetic drugs from Thozhiyoor near Thazhisseri temple.

The accused Jashir (28) and Mubashir (29), natives of Vadakkekad landed in the net of Guruvayur police with 3 grams of MDMA. According to cops, Vadakkekad and Kunnamkulam police had registered drug-related cases against Jashir earlier.

Biswajit Mondal (28) from Murshidabad in West Bengal, was arrested with Ganja during a search conducted by the Thrissur Medical College police. Two kilograms of ganja was seized from him, said police.

