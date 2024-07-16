Heavy rain batters Kerala; Aluva temple submerged; orange alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Kerala leaving people in panic. As the water level in the Periyar river continued to rise, Aluva Maha Deva temple was submerged on Tuesday morning. In the visuals aired on Manorama News, the temple and its premises were found completely flooded. Some devotees are reportedly stuck in the temple.



A view of flooded Aluva temple. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rain will continue in the state especially in northern regions till July 19. An orange alert is sounded for five districts- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasragod on Tuesday. At the same time, seven districts-Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad are placed under yellow alert.

Trees were uprooted and damaged houses and disrupted traffic and power in several places across the state when rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed these areas. In Alappuzha's Kainakari, roof of three houses were damaged in the heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

In Kozhikode, heavy rain is continuing in hilly areas including Nadapuram, Mavoor and Kuttiyadi. In Nadapuram, a two-storeyed house owned by Vimala collapsed in the rain. No casualties were reported as the house was unoccupied. Wells were caved in at two houses in Thengilakadavu and Kanniparamba areas of Mavoor. Mudslide is also reported in Karuvarakundu region of the district. Traffic was disrupted on Thamarassery and Kuttiyadi ghat roads after trees were uprooted blocking the road. Several houses suffered partial damage in the rural areas of northern Kozhikode including Onchiyam, Kottur, Payyoli and so on.

In Pathanamthitta, over 20 houses were damaged in Pathanamthitta due to strong winds and tree fall. As per the IMD alert, strong Winds with speed reaching 30-40, gusting to 50 kmph likely is likely to prevail occasionally over Kerala from 15th to 17th July 2024.

A huge tree uprooted by strong winds in Kottayam's Kanjikuzhi. Photo: Manorama

Heavy rain has been causing destruction across the state since Monday. In Kottayam district, fallen trees damaged houses and vehicles following heavy rains and gusty winds on Monday. Traffic was disrupted for hours on K K Road in Kanjikuzhi as a huge tree fell on the road in front of state housing board office on Monday night.

The district administration in Pathanamthitta urged people living in the catchment area of Moozhiyar Dam to maintain extra vigil as its shutters were raised. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority warned that waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion. Flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks and uprooting of trees may cause damage related to the power sector, the KSDMA added.

Idukki district authority has banned night travel in the district in view of the bad weather. As per the order, people are restricted from travelling from 7 pm to 6 pm. The tourists have been warned against venturing into waterfalls on either side of roads in the district. The restrictions have been imposed as per relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.