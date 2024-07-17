Kerala rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala reels under heavy monsoon showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain in the state, especially in the northern districts, till July 22.

The weather body on Wednesday issued a red alert in Wayanad district. A red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

The district administration has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, tuition centres and anganwadis, in Wayanad for Thursday. However, public and university exams will take place as scheduled.

Orange alert in districts

July 17 – Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod.

July 18 – Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 19 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert in districts

July 17 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad

July 18 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha

July 19 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

July 20 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 21 – Kannur, Kasaragod

Squally weather with a wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast till July 21, the IMD forecast said. It also alerted rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of the state till July 23.

In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till July 21.