Veteran cardiac surgeon Dr MS Valiathan dies at 90

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned cardiac surgeon Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valiathan passed away on Thursday at the age of 90 in Manipal. He is a former President of the Indian National Science Academy and the National Research Professor.



Born on May 24, 1934, in Mavelikkara, Alappuzha, Valiathan's illustrious career spanned several decades, marked by his relentless pursuit of medical innovation and education. After earning his medical degree from the University of Kerala in 1956, he went on to specialise in cardiac surgery, training at some of the most prestigious institutions in the world, including the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Liverpool.

Dr Valiathan played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram, where he served as the director and later, as the honorary advisor. He placed more emphasis on medical technology. Under his leadership the institute went on to manufacture the heart valves, which were being bought at a high price from abroad, and made them available at a low price for the first time in India. Another example of his vision was the widespread production of blood bags.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to medicine and healthcare, the nation conferred him with Padma Vibhushan in 2005. He has awarded the Dr Samuel P Asper International Award from the Johns Hopkins University Medical School in 2009.

Dr Valiathan was made a Chevalier in the Ordre des Palmes Académiques, an honour bestowed by the French government, in 1999.