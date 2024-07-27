Thrissur Rs 20 cr scam: Global IT outage uncovered Dhanya's trail of fraud

Thrissur: The global IT outage blew the lid off the major financial fraud at Manappuram Comptech & Consultants Ltd , company sources have said. For five years, Dhanya Mohan who has been arrested for the alleged fraud, had smartly covered her tracks while siphoning off Rs 20 crore using the personal loan app of her company.

Holding a senior position as AGM Tech-lead, she used her access to erase data of her fraudulent transactions. However, it all came undone following the IT outage that led to flight cancellations and disruptions in banking, healthcare services and many other sectors globally.

When computer operations were stalled during the outage, Dhanya couldn't erase the data. Later when the system was restored, the discrepancy was reflected in accounts and the company was alerted. She was even assigned to look into it. Suspicious of her unusual behaviour, the company investigated her transactions, revealing the fraud.

After completing her B.Tech, Dhanya developed her own mobile app and this bagged her a job at the company.

Dhanya, who was instrumental in developing the company's digital personal loan app, used her coding computer skills and software back-end access for committing fraud.

She is currently being questioned at the Valappad station in the presence of Thrissur Rural SP Navneet Sharma, Kodungallur DYSP VK Raju, and Valappad Police Inspector MK Ramesh.