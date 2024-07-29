Palakkad: To solve the electricity crisis, Kerala Power Minister K Krishnankutty said that the state is thinking of reducing the tariff only for use during the day and increasing it at night. As smart metres are installed in most homes, electricity consumption can be calculated at each time accurately, he said.

"Electricity usage is less during the day. Most electricity is used at night. In this situation, the rate increase during peak hours is being considered to reduce the electricity consumption as much as possible," Krishnankutty said.

The KSEB is planning to introduce ‘Time of the Day’ (ToD) tariff for domestic as well as industrial consumers, which will reduce the charges for using power during daytime and lead to an increase in the rate for nighttime consumption.

Official sources said that this recommendation would be included in the proposals related to tariff revision to be submitted by KSEB in August. Currently, consumers using more than 250 units a month are sought to be covered under ToD and discussions are taking place to reduce the limit to 200 units.

A reduction in daytime tariff has been recommended considering the steady rise in the generation of solar power. However, the tariff for consumption during the off-peak hours at night from 10 pm to 6 am would be increased in view of rising use of power to charge electric vehicles. Meanwhile, in order to avoid a crisis in this regard, KSEB suggests the setting up of electric vehicle charging facilities at government and private offices.

Move to purchase more power

The KSEB has also decided to invite tenders to purchase 1,000 megawatts of power as the consumption has gone up in the state. The KSEB has already entered into an agreement with Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to finalise a 15-year contract to purchase 500 megawatts. The amount fixed for this deal is Rs 30 lakh.

Instructions have also been issued to complete the tender procedures swiftly as the KSEB’s earlier decision to renew a contract to purchase 465 megawatts at a low rate was cancelled by Electricity Appellate Tribunal. Officials said that the KSEB would approach the Supreme Court against the tribunal’s order and new tenders have been invited as there could be a delay in delivering the judgment.

In addition, the KSEB has approached the Central government to supply 500 megawatts under the Coal-linked Power Purchase System. Yet another decision is to sign short-term monthly contracts to buy electricity during January-May, 2025.

Tenders for smart meters

The Electricity Board has also decided invite tenders to supply smart meters, with the procedures in this regard starting on the e-tender website of the state government at 5 pm on July 30. Companies that can engage in distribution of smart meters, installation, system integration, operation and maintenance of smart meters and create head-end system software can apply.

A pre-bid meeting will be organised on August 12 and bids may be submitted till September 9. Subsequently, technical bids would be opened on September 12. The company securing the contract should implement the project within 18 months and operate as well as maintain it for six years.

During the first phase, three lakh smart meters would be installed and the estimate for the project is Rs 217 crore. Smart meters would be installed for domestic consumers only in the second phase.

No plans for nuclear power plant

Meanwhile, the Minister denied that neither the state government nor any of its entities have initiated an initial discussion on commissioning a nuclear power plant in Kerala. "This is a matter of government's policy. Any decision on such matters would be taken only after thorough discussion," the minister said.

Krishnankutty said that even if a nuclear power plant is set up outside the state, Kerala will get its share of electricity.