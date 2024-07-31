Kozhikode Collector rescued from fresh landslide while visiting relief camp in Vilangad

Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who was visiting landslide-affected Vilangad, had to be moved to safety when another landslide hit the region Wednesday evening. According to reports, rescuers used ropes tied across the floodwater to help the Collector and other officials get to safety from a relief camp they were visiting.

The landslide, which locals said was the 11th to hit the region in the last two days, originated at Adichippara Hill in Manjacheli near Vilangad around 5.45 pm following heavy rain. No casualties or missing reports have come from the latest landslide. A search mission is underway for Mathew Kulathinkal, who went missing in the July 30 landslide.

Villagers reported hearing a bursting sound before the debris flow hit the same path that was flooded in the first landslide. Volunteers, who were engaged in a rescue mission, moved to a safe location immediately. A temporary bridge that was constructed to reach the relief camp has been damaged.

Volunteers stand on a makeshift bridge constructed at Vilangad. Photo: Special arrangement

“The bridge was destroyed earlier also after repeated landslides,” said Akhila Mariyat, the vice-president of neighbouring Nadapuram grama panchayat, who was among the officials visiting the camp along with the Collector.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing person, Mathew, who was a teacher, was stopped for the day due to the latest landslide. The Collector had visited the camp at St George's Higher Secondary School to consider the possibility of shifting those taken refuge there due to connectivity issues. At least 500 villagers have taken shelter at various camps, including a local parish hall, Paloor LP School and Aduppil Colony. Personnel of NDRF, Fire & Rescue, Police and volunteers of various organisations are involved in rescue operations in the region.

At least 13 houses were destroyed in Vilangad that has been hit by multiple landslides in recent days. Photo: Special arrangement

A total of 13 houses in the region were washed away in the landslides that hit Vilangad. At least 15 families are stranded in the tribal colony of Malayangad, which is one of the highest points in the region.