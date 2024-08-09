Malayali man dies in Saudi accident on returning to Kuwait after attending father's funeral

Riyas, a native of Thiruthiyad near Vazhayur in Malappuram, died in an accident 300km from Mecca after attending the funeral of his father.

The accident occurred when Riyas and his family were headed to Kuwait, where he worked. His wife and children were also injured.

Riyas's father Mannikadavath Muhammed (74) died a few days ago during the Haj pilgrimage. He had left for the pilgrimage from Kozhikode with his wife. However, Muhammed was declared missing during the pilgrimage and the Mecca Police launched a search on June 22. A few days ago, the embassy was notified about Muhammed's passing.

Riyas and his brother Salman had been in Saudi Arabia since late June in search of their father. The funeral of Muhammed, who retired as a teacher from Kozhikode, was held at Mecca on Wednesday.