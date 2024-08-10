Kerala rain: IMD sounds orange alert in Palakkad, Malappuram tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Kerala, predicting widespread rain with thunderstorms across the state till August 16.

The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for Palakkad and Malappuram districts for Saturday, with an orange alert in place for Sunday. Additionally, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts are under a yellow alert on Sunday.

The forecast further indicates thunderstorms with lightning and squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is expected along the south Kerala coast. Considering the adverse weather conditions, fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the Kerala coast until August 14.

Orange alert in districts

Aug 12 - Pathanamthitta and Idukki

Aug 13- Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Yellow alert in districts

Aug 12 - Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad

Aug 13 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thirssur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad

Aug 14 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.