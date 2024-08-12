Kerala rain: IMD revises forecast; orange alert in 2 districts, yellow in 8 today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2024 12:15 PM IST Updated: August 12, 2024 02:57 PM IST
File Photo: Sameer A Hameed / Manorama.

Thiruvananthapuram: With a heavy rain forecast across the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) revised the weather prediction and issued an orange alert in two districts - Idukki and Malappuram. A yellow alert is issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Monday.

Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours ) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours ) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till Wednesday. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph , gusting to 50 Kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places till Thursday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the mentioned period above.

Alerts
Tuesday
Orange Alert: Pathanamthitta, and Idukki
Yellow Alert: Kottayam, Ernakulam. Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur

Wednesday
Orange Alert: Ernakulam, and Idukki
Yellow Alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Thursday
Yellow Alert: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad

Friday
Yellow Alert: Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad

