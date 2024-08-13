Plus-Two student slaps teacher in Thalassery school

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2024 02:16 PM IST
Kannur: A Plus-Two student slapped a teacher during class hours at a school in Thalassery on Tuesday. The incident happened at BEMP Higher Secondary School in Palissery here.

However, the school management clarified that the slap was not intentional and the teacher, Y Sini, was attacked while trying to stop the student, who barged into the Plus-One classroom she was teaching and started hitting a student. The principal said the student would be dismissed from the school.
As per reports, Sini sought treatment from a hospital in Thalassery and will file a complaint against the student with the police.

