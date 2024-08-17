Rs 1,200 crore loss, 231 deaths in Wayanad landslides: State reports to HC

Kochi: The State Government informed the Kerala High Court that the recent massive landslides in Wayanad caused financial losses estimated at Rs 1,200 crore and claimed 231 lives, according to preliminary estimates. Additionally, 128 people remain missing, said Advocate General (AG) K Gopalakrishna Kurup, representing the government.

Details regarding the impact of the landslide were revealed during the hearing of a suo motu case registered by the court following the tragedy. A bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and V M Syamkumar is considering the case.

The AG further informed the court that the bodies of 178 victims were handed over to their relatives, while 53 unidentified bodies were buried by the district administration. “DNA samples of 91 individuals were collected, and 212 body parts were recovered from various locations,” he added. In addition, 226 heads of cattle were killed.

Referring to the damage caused to property, the AG stated that 1,055 houses in the affected areas had become uninhabitable. “Crops on 626 hectares of land were lost,” he noted. Three bridges, two schools, 136 buildings belonging to local self-government institutions, 209 shops, and 100 other buildings were destroyed. Numerous roads, electric lines, and transformers were also washed away. A detailed report with exact figures will be filed later, the AG said.

‘Prevent recurrence’

Meanwhile, the court observed that such a tragedy should never be allowed to recur. It also asked the government whether a scientific study conducted into the causes of the disaster.

Weekly progress reports should be filed regarding the steps taken by the government for rehabilitation and other follow-up measures, the court said. Priority must be given to the rehabilitation, followed by measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Studies should be conducted in other parts of the state to assess the risk of landslides and take steps to save lives and prevent loss of property. The court, which said that hearings will take place every Friday, also made the following parties respondents in the case: Central Transport Ministry, National Highways Authority, Central Water Commission, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, and National Remote Sensing Centre.