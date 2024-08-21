Kerala to honour Sreejesh with Rs 2 crore reward

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to honour Indian hockey legend and Malayali goalkeeper PR Sreejesh with a reward of Rs 2 crore. The Ernakulam native was instrumental in the team winning their second consecutive Olympic bronze medal.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Cabinet also decided to distribute free Onam kits containing 13 essential items to AAY cardholders and residents of welfare institutions for Onam. For this, the government has sanctioned Rs 34.29 crore to Supplyco as an advance payment. Distribution will be done through ration shops. A total of 5,99,000 kits will be distributed.

Along with items like tea, split green gram, vermicelli payasam mix, ghee, cashew nuts, cooking oil, sambar powder, chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, green gram, toor dal, and salt, a cloth bag will also be provided.

The Cabinet meeting also approved the draft detailed project report for Malabar International Port & Cess Ltd. It has been decided to implement the action plan based on the techno-economic feasibility report prepared and submitted by the Centre for Management Development (CMD), a note issued by the Cabinet at the meeting said.

The company has been formed under the chairmanship of the chief minister for the development of the Kannur Azhikkal International Greenfield Port, along with an industrial park/special economic zones.