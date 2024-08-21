Stray dog attack: Kerala to give Rs 63.5 lakh to 34 victims

The Supreme Court appointed Justice(rtd) Siri Jagan committee has awarded a compensation of Rs 63.59 lakh to 34 victims of stray dog attack in its 41st report. Siri Jagan committee was constituted by the Supreme Court to decide on the compensation to be awarded to the victims of stray dog menace in Kerala.



The committee has recommended a compensation of Rs 17.53 lakh for one victim from Chellanam gram panchayat and Rs 14.55 lakh for a victim from Kuttiattoor gram panchayat. Apart from these, four victims will be awarded compensation above Rs 1 lakh.

The Supreme Court ordered in 2018 that it would be the obligation of the State to see that the compensation for stray dog victims as recommended by the Justice (Rtd.) Siri Jagan Committee is strictly complied with and if it is not done so, the competent authorities of the State shall be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court and be adequately punished.

In the 41st report, the Committee has recommended the payment of compensation to the victims with interest @ 9 per cent from the date of claim till payment. The government has directed that the compensation to the stray dog victims with interest @ 9 per cent per annum, from the date of claim till payment, shall be disbursed by the Local Self Government Institutions concerned with immediate effect.

The Principal Director LSGD shall ensure the timely disbursement of compensation by Local Self Government Institutions. A detailed compliance report in this regard will be submitted to the Government, by the Principal Director, LSGD.