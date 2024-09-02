Alappuzha police arrest mother over alleged sale of newborn

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 02, 2024 04:01 PM IST Updated: September 02, 2024 04:27 PM IST
Alappuzha: The Cherthala police on Monday arrested a woman over a complaint that she allegedly sold her newborn. The accused is a native of Ward 17 at Pallippuram panchayat in Alappuzha. She told cops that the family's financial difficulties compelled her to sell the infant. According to the police, the infant has not been traced so far. 

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) from the panchayat filed the plaint citing the incident. "When we reached the house to check on the baby, the woman said they sold the kid to a childless couple at Thrippunithura in Ernakulam," said the ASHA workers. The woman's husband was not with her at the hospital during the delivery, and another person took care of her, said sources. The couple has two other children.

